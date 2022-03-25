Cops arrest SFI activists to foil Chalo Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Demanding solution to the long-standing problems being faced by them across the State, students headed by Students Federation of India (SFI) embarked on 'Chalo Vijayawada' at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday. However, police foiled their protest by arresting them, stating that they had no police permission to take out a rally.

The SFI activists were stopped in their respective districts from reaching Vijayawada. However, some of them, who were already in the city, started a rally from Besant Road to Dharna Chowk. They were stopped on the way at Lenin Centre resulting in arguments and jostling between students and police. Students including some girls were thrown into the trucks and buses injuring some of them.

SFI State president K Prasanna Kumar and general secretary A Ashok along with 174 others were shifted to various police stations across the city.

Earlier addressing the media, SFI leaders alleged that Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Amma Vodi amounts were not given to students. They demanded withdrawal of GOs No 77, 42 and 35 and continue the aided educational institutions. Their other demands include, revocation of New Educational Policy, merger of 3, 4 and 5 classes, construction of pucca buildings for welfare hostels, research scholars should be paid Rs 8,000 fellowship and mess and increase of cosmetic charges for hostel inmates. The students demanded immediate filling of vacant posts of lecturers and teachers.

SFI district president M Someswara Rao, secretary Ch Venkateswara Rao, Nagurbi, Pavani, Ramadevi and others sustained simple injuries.

CPM leaders V Srinivasa Rao, Donepudi Kasinath, Ramana, DYFI leaders M Surya Rao, P Krishna, N Nageswara Rao, Nizam, CITU leaders T Praveen, SFI state leaders Pavan, Sreenu, Rajendra, Kiran and others visited the police stations where the students were kept.