Cops penalise people sans mask in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: As part of the 'No Mask drive' in the city, the Vijayawada police on Thursday conducted awareness among the people on the importance of wearing masks. The police team conducted a special drive in different locations of the city and collected penalty for not wearing mask.

On Thursday, the police booked 1,368 cases and collected penalty of Rs 1,29,100 from the public. The commissioner of police B Srinivasulu instructed the police to create awareness on the importance of wearing masks as coronavirus cases are increasing. The police also asked the people to maintain physical distance and use sanitisers to check the spread of virus.

On the other hand, the commissioner of police B Srinivasulu expelled a rowdy sheeter Konchada Nagarju of Gunadala area for creating law and order problems and disrupting peace in the city. The police so far booked 17 cases on Nagaraju and rowdy sheet was opened by Machavaram police.

He was arrested and released on bail recently. Since there was no change in his behaviour, the commissioner expelled Nagaraju for six months.

The commissioner has warned that stringent action would be taken against the antisocial elements who create law and order problem and disrupts peace in the city. He said that strict vigil is being maintained on the rowdy sheeters and suspects in the city.