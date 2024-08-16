Cordial atmosphere marks ‘At Home’

Vijayawada: The ‘At Home’ function hosted by Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer, on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebrations was held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday in a cordial atmosphere.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur along with his wife Gudiya Thakur, have graced the occasion.

Ministers Nadendla Manohar, Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, judges and registrars of High Court, chief information commissioner and members of Information Commission, chief secretary, DGP, All India Service officers, leaders of political parties, defence service officers and special invitees, including sportspersons, Padma awardees, winners of police medals, media persons, freedom fighters were among other dignitaries who have attended the function.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer went round and personally greeted the guests who attended the At Home function.