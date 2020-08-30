Corona recovery rate nearly 80% among police staff in Krishna dist

Vijayawada: Coronavirus recovery rate is nearly 80 per cent among the police personnel in Krishna district and 115 of the infected police rejoined the duty. In all, 147 police personnel including some sub-inspectors of police and station house officers were also infected with the virus under the limits of Krishna District Police Office (DPO).

Under the supervision and guidance of doctors, nearly 80 per cent of the infected police have recovered. A total of 115 police personnel rejoined the duty and another 32 are active cases. Compared to April and May, the recovery rate is gradually increasing in Krishna district. Consequently, the police too are recovering fast and joyfully attending to the duties.

Police duties are directly connected to the people. Since lockdown implementation began in March 2020, more than 2,000 police personnel across the district directly participated in the lockdown duties. With easing of restrictions from June, the Covid duties have come down and most of the staff are working under their police station limits.

Only two police personnel died with Covid-19 in the district. Police who have more than 50 years of age and facing serious complications are advised to join the Covid hospitals. Police personnel with mild symptoms are opting for home quarantine and treated online by the doctors.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindranath Babu has been conducting zoom conference with the police personnel infected with corona and enquiring about their health and giving them assurance of all kinds of help from the department.

The SP has made it clear that the Sub-inspector of police is responsible to keep vigil on the health conditions of police personnel in their stations. He said if the police working in the stations go on long leave or not attending the duties, there is a need to enquire about their health and ask them to be careful about their health.

He said if the police who contract the virus do not inform others about the infection, other people may get infected and it leads to spread of virus which is not good even to their families.

Meanwhile, following the guidelines of superiors, the police personnel working in the police stations have been extending a grand welcome to their colleagues who are rejoining duty after recovering from coronavirus.