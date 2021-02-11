Covid-19 provided chance to adopt new teaching methods: Expert

Agiripalli (Krishna district): Teachers need to understand the learning habits of the students as their learning habits are changing dynamically, said Prof R Natarajan, former chairman of AICTE and former director IIT-Madras while addressing the online one-week faculty development programme on "Modern Pedagogical Techniques and Effective Teaching and Learning" organised by NRI Institute of Technology and sponsored by the AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATLA) from February 8 to 12.



Referring to the pandemic, he said that the Covid-19 has given right opportunity to think and adopt innovative pedagogical techniques. The modern pedagogical methods must be evolved and adopted by all the faculty members. The outcome of the day is to enrich the students with sensible knowledge. The new education policy (NEP), introduced by the Central government encourages institutions to grow into multiple folds with multidisciplinary approach. About 200 faculty members from various technical institutions from Pan India attended the programme.

Dr C Naga Bhaskar, principal of NRI Institute of Technology explained the achievements and highlights of the institute. He also said that the institution is organising many technical events for the benefit of not only the students but also the faculty members.

Dr D Sunita, HoD of the CSE said that the department has obtained five research grants from AICTE and the Department of Science and Technology. Also, the department has established a research centre with the support of JNTU, Kakinada and Blockchain centre of excellence lab.

Dr KV Sambasivarao, dean and programme coordinator requested the participants to interact with the resource persons and get right knowledge from the programme.

Dr R Venkatarao, chairman of the institute explained the priorities of the institution and his commitment in providing all resources to conduct such numerous

programmes.