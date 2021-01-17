Covid vaccine administration begins at 30 centres in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Nani inaugurated the Covid vaccination drive at the the District Hospital in Machilipatnam on Saturday. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to administer the Covid vaccine at 30 centres in the district.

Asha workers, NMRs, nurses and other workers get the vaccination in the first phase. At each centre, 100 beneficiaries get the vaccine. Pregnant women and children below 18 years of age are barred from taking the vaccine as per the norms of the Union government.

The Medical and Health department has arranged waiting room for registration, one room for vaccination and the third for observation. Speaking on the occasion, Perni Nani said 40,000 doses of Covid vaccine has been in cold storages in Krishna district and it will be used in a phased manner.

Praising the services of health workers during the corona pandemic, Nani said the Medical and Health department staff, doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, municipal workers and police have done excellent job to save the lives of people in the pandemic time.

He recalled the incidents of the March and April 2020 when lockdown was implemented very strictly and the containment zones were announced. He hoped the vaccination programme in State will be completed in six months and municipal workers, police and people aged over 50 years and others will get vaccine.

Krishna District SP M Ravindranath Babu, Bandar RDO Sk Khaja Vali, ASP Malika Garg and others attended the vaccination programme in Machilipatnam.

Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz said the Covid vaccination drive began at 30 centres in Krishna district and all the beneficiaries are safe after the vaccination.

The Collector visited a vaccination centre in Kreesturajupuram and enquired about the progress of vaccination and response from the medical and health department.

Later, briefing the media, the Collector said Covid vaccination drive started at 332 centres in the State. He said only registered health workers will be administered the vaccine in the first phsae.

He said an SMS will be sent to the beneficiaries specifying the time for the second dose of vaccine administration.