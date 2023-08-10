CPM demands allotment of Disneyland to the poor

Vijayawada: The CPM leaders headed by its state executive committee member Ch Babu Rao demanded here on Wednesday that the 57 acres of Disneyland should be allotted for housing for the poor.

After the lease period for Disneyland expired some years back, it had become a dumping ground for garbage and centre for illegal activities.

Babu Rao said that the YSRCP government which claimed to be the poor people’s government had been cheating the poor for the last four years without giving house sites to them.

The government had once again cheated the poor by giving invalid house sites in the R5 Zone in Amaravati. When the valuable land was available within the city, why the government had chosen to give house sites to the poor 40 km away from the city, he wondered.

Babu Rao said that the municipal corporation is inclined to set up an abattoir on 57 acres of Disneyland giving it more priority than housing for the poor.

He demanded the allocation of houses built under JNNURM at Singh Nagar and Rajarajeswari Pet to the poor immediately. Likewise, the TIDCO houses at Jakkampudi should also be handed over to the beneficiaries.

The CPM leader demanded the withdrawal of the proposal to build the abattoir and allot the land to the poor.

CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, Ch Srinivas, Peer Saheb, Nizamuddin, Sambireddy, Omkar, Appanna, Sreenu, and others were present.