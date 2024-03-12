CPM demands SBI to reveal details of electoral bonds

Vijayawada: Demanding the State Bank of India (SBI) to reveal the details of electoral bonds immediately, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, executive committee members Ch Babu Rao and Y Venkateswara Rao along with the party cadre staged a protest demonstration before the main branch of the SBI here on Monday.

They raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government and the bank management. Addressing the gathering, the CPM leaders said that the Central government and the management of the SBI had been wantonly concealing the details of electoral bonds to protect the persons who extended donations discreetly to the BJP.

They alleged that the BJP legalised political corruption by introducing the electoral bonds scheme which is nothing but mockery of the democratic values. They pointed out that 85 per cent of electoral bonds were received by the BJP.

Hailing the Supreme Court judgment which cracked the corrupt activities of the BJP, they said that the SBI sought 100 days to submit the details of the bonds which is nothing but covering the deception of the BJP government.

They demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the whole episode. The CPM leaders pointed out that the BJP benefited to the tune of Rs 6,566 crore from corporate houses through electoral bonds. Likewise, the YSR Congress secured Rs 372 crore and the TDP Rs 143 crore through bonds.

Once the SBI reveals the details of the political donors, the corruption of all the political parties would come out, they said.

Only the Left parties are away from this dirty funding and the people should realise and support them. Demanding the SBI to reveal the details of bonds, the CPM leaders said that the bank employees’ unions should also bring pressure on the management to reveal them.

CPM leaders Donepudi Kasinath, Jayaram, Boyi Satya Babu, K Sridevi, N Ch Srinivas, B Ramana Rao, P Krishna, Praveen and others participated.