CPM lambasts PM for not speaking on Amaravati, SCS

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for betraying the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Srinivasa Rao was reacting to the address delivered by Prime Minister Modi at the NDA meet held at Chilakaluripet on Sunday afternoon.

The CPM leader said the Prime Minister did not say what he will do for AP in the next five years if NDA comes to power at the Centre after the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

He criticised the Prime Minister for not mentioning anything about the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), Amaravati capital and the Special Category Status.

The CPM leader the PM Modi did not give specific assurances to Andhra Pradesh at the public meeting. He described the PM’s ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ as a ‘Double Drama Sarkar.’

Referring to Modi’s statement that 11 reputed national educational institutions were set up in the State, Srinivasa Rao said the construction of compound walls has not been completed for most of those institutions.

He also flayed TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for allocating signification portion of their speeches in praising Prime Minister Modi.