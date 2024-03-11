CPM ridicules TDP-JSP over alliance with BJP

Vijayawada: The CPM leaders appealed to the people to support the candidates of the Left parties, sending back the evil parties like BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP at state-level.

CPM leaders visited the 59th division in the city on Sunday with the slogan CPM for Change. They conducted public meetings and distributed pamphlets appealing to people to vote for the Left parties for solving the problems of people.

Addressing people, Babu Rao said that the TDP and Jana Sena forming alliance with the BJP will be like committing suicide. It was rank opportunism to support Narendra Modi who deceived the state and the country.

He ridiculed the leadership of the TDP and the JSP for claiming that they are supporting the BJP for the benefit of the state. He recalled that the BJP cheated Andhra Pradesh in the last ten years and it was a criminal breach of trust to evade special category status to AP.

Babu Rao said that the Left parties and the secular forces would give a tough fight to the BJP.

When the regional parties are fighting against the BJP, it is shameful on the part of the TDP and Jana Sena to yield to the BJP.

He appealed to people to elect the CPM candidate in the Central constituency in the next elections.

CPM leaders A Malyadri, B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao, Murthy, Ruben, Murahari, Sanyasi Rao, Rasool, Fatima, Someswara Rao, Venakteswara Rao, Gopi Nayak and others participated.