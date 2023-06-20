CPM to launch 300-km Padayatra for Polavaram oustees today

VIJAYAWADA: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the CPM would launch 300-km Padayatra in the State demanding that the State and Central governments implement the Polavaram rehabilitation package for the displaced families.

He said the Maha Padayatra will commence on June 20 and will conclude on July 4 in Vijayawada. Srinivasa Rao participated in a Meet-the-Press programme organised at the Press Club here on Monday and spoke on various subjects.

The CPM leader said the Padayatra would start at Nellipaka village of Alluri Sitaramaraju district on June 20 and will pass through Eluru and Krishna districts and will reach Vijayawada.

Srinivasa Rao criticised both the Central and State governments for ignoring the problems of thousands of displaced families. He said the total cost of Polavaram Project was estimated to be Rs 55,000 crore, out of which Rs 33,000 crore was allocated for the rehabilitation of the displaced families and it highlights that the rehabilitation is very important.

He said a large number of tribal families were suffering during the rainy season due to floods. He pointed out that Chintoor mandal was totally submerged due to floods in 2022.

He said the affected families lost everything in Kukkunuru, Velerupadu, Devipatnam, Kunavaram, VR Puram and Etapaka mandals and they are facing many hardships. V Srinivasa Rao said a large number of affected people and tribals will participate in the 300-km Padayatra.