CS reviews arrangements for PM Visakha visit today

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand conducted a video conference on Tuesday on the arrangements related to the Prime Minister’s visit to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the CS instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements with no room for any mistake. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Visakhapatnam by plane at 4.15 pm on Wednesday and will participate in a road show from 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm. After that, he will virtually lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several schemes and address the gathering from 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. The CS said that he will leave the venue at 6.50 pm and reach Visakhapatnam airport and leave for Bhubaneswar by plane from Visakhapatnam at 7.15 pm.

As a large number of people and public representatives will be participating in the road show as part of the Prime Minister’s visit, the CS instructed the Visakhapatnam district collector, police commissioner, municipal commissioner and other officials to take necessary steps for parking their vehicles.

DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who participated virtually in the video conference, explained that tight security arrangements are being made in coordination with the SPG regarding the Prime Minister’s visit.

Visakhapatnam district collector Harindra Prasad said that arrangements are being made for about 80,000 people to participate in the Prime Minister’s road show.

Similarly, nearly 1.8 lakh people will participate in the meeting. He said that the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit are almost complete. Visakhapatnam police commissioner S Bagchi said that parking arrangements have been made in various areas to avoid traffic problems.

S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary GAD (political) and intelligence IG PhD Ramakrishna attended the meeting.