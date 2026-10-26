Dandu Asha Sree clinches a double

Vijayawada: Dandu Asha Sree emerged as the standout performer at the Andhra Pradesh State Sub-Junior (Under-15) Badminton Championships–2026, winning two titles at the tournament held at the NTR Indoor Stadium in Gudivada, Krishna district, on Sunday. Asha Sree, representing Prakasam district, clinched the girls’ singles title after defeating Konni Ruthika of Krishna district in a thrilling three-game final. After losing the opening game 15-17, Asha Sree fought back strongly to win the next two games 15-4, 15-13.

She also teamed up with Suragani Manaswi, both representing Prakasam district, to win the girls’ doubles title. The pair defeated G V Latha Reddy of Nellore district and Sriram Kavya of Krishna district 15-12, 15-11. In the boys’ singles final, Sikaram Ramakrishna of Guntur defeated top seed Sai Sohan Kota, also from Guntur, 15-11, 15-12 to lift the title.

Koneru Mokshagna Sai of Krishna district and Tamarana Bhargav of Visakhapatnam won the boys’ doubles title, overcoming Shanmukh Vardhan G of Prakasam district and Sikaram Ramakrishna of Guntur 15-7, 12-15, 15-10.

Mokshagna Sai added another title to his tally by partnering Asha Sree in the mixed doubles final. The pair defeated Yenneti Surya Ramana Rithwik of Visakhapatnam and G V Latha Reddy of Nellore district 15-11, 9-15, 15-12.

The valedictory function was held at 6 pm at the NTR Indoor Stadium. Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, NTR Stadium vice-president Yalavarthi Srinivas Rao, stadium secretary Kilarapu Ranga Prasad, Krishna District Badminton Association (KDBA) secretary MSN Prasad and Vissamsetty Krishna Kishore, managing director of Raghuram Agro Enterprises, attended the programme along with KDBA members.

Sports lovers from the Prakasam district expressed happiness over the performance of Dandu Asha Sree, a young badminton player from the district. She won three gold medals. Her success has brought pride to the district. The sports lovers congratulated her on this success. They hope she will reach higher levels in national and international events and bring honour to the country.