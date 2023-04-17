Defence exams peaceful: Collector S Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR district): NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inspected the centres, where the examinations for the National Defence Academy, Naval Academy and Combined Defence Services (CDS) conducted here on Sunday.

The examinations commenced on Sunday across the country and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the exams. The Examinations were held in Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha College, KBN College and Bishop Azaraiah Schools in Vijayawada.

While inspecting the exam centre at Bishop Azaraiah School, Collector S Dilli Rao said that 869 candidates appeared for the exams against 1,226 aspirants. He said that 357 candidates hadn't appeared for the exams. He further said that they appointed 104 invigilators, five liaison officers, eight assistant liaison officers to oversee the exams. He said that they had made elaborate arrangements for peaceful conduct of the examinations. Strong police bundobust at the examination centres premises.

UPSC Assistant Director Pankaj Kumar, CI Phanindra and others accompanied the Collector.