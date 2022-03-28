Demand for power will rise in State, says APERC Chairman

Vijayawada: AP Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy said as a developing State, Andhra Pradesh will see a rapid growth and urbanisation in coming days, which will drive up the demand for electricity. He underlined the need for healthy, efficient, robust and consumer centric power sector in the State.

Justice Nagarjuna Reddy was felicitated by officials of Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) on Sunday, who received prestigious award 'The Great Son of India' from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Speaking on the occasion, the APERC chairman said the objective of APERC is to strengthen DISCOMs, improve their performance operationally and financially and providing better services to electricity consumers.

He said that round-the-clock access to affordable electricity is a pre-requisite for sustained State's economic growth.

He emphasised the need for strengthening the AP Power DISCOMs financially and operationally along with protecting the interests of consumers which is an immediate need for the sustainability of power utilities, to continue 24X7 quality and reliable power supply to consumers and support economic activity in the State. He said the cash strapped DISCOMs are beset with acute financial crunch, which has to be dealt immediately to protect the power sector in the State and strengthen it keeping the interest of the consumers and the State as well in mind.

Explaining the gap between the revenue and expenditure, the chairman said that the cost of service was Rs 5.33 per unit in 2016-17 which increased to 6.87 in 2020-21. Also, the DISCOMs are resorting to market purchases even at higher prices in certain time blocks in order to maintain 24 x7 uninterrupted quality power supply to consumers.

The external and internal developments have also caused a huge burden on DISCOMs. In view of this, the consumers are requested to support the utilities for strengthening them financially as the financial distress of the DISCOMs is not at all good for the state as well as the consumers.

While thanking the officials of APCPDCL after the felicitation, the APERC chairman said, "Getting recognition may not be a great thing. If you can deeply involve in the service of society, recognition is bound to come. Everybody should try to do something for society. Service should be the ultimate motive. As far as DISCOMs and power sector in general are concerned, immense scope is there for service to society particularly for sustainability of sector".