Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao arrested in Mylavaram

Vijayawada: Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao was arrested in Mylavaram on Wednesday, when he was staging protest demanding the government to change Mylavaram into revenue division.

The TDP leader as part of Mylavaram Sadhana Samithi was staging protests for more than a month demanding the government for making Mylavaram as revenue division.

It should be noted here that the State government is upgrading Nandigama and Tiruvuru as revenue divisions in NTR Vijayawada district. Police on Wednesday evening arrested Devineni Uma and shifted him to police station.

The TDP functionaries and followers of Uma staged a protest on the main road in Mylavaram demanding the release of their leader.

Local leaders condemned the arrest of Uma and demanded for his release. Uma announced that he would continue the protest till the government concedes to the demand.