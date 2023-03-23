Devotees throng Durga temple

Thousands of devotees thronged Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy varla Devasthanam on Wednesday to mark Sri Shobhakruth Nama Samvatsara Ugadi New Year festival. The temple administration has organised Panchanga Sravanam, recited by Pundit Tangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasada Siddhanti. He explained the predictions for the State and Telugu people.





Durga Temple Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu, temple Executive Officer D Bhramaramba, priests and temple officials attended the celebrations. Temple Vedic pundit VS Maharshi, deputy chief priest M Venkata Ramamurthy, priest Sankara Sandilya and others were felicitated and Ugadi awards were presented to them. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple and performed special puja marking Ugadi festival.



