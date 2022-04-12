Double Decker train between Vizag, Bezawada restored

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway has restored Express trains between Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam, which is a Double Decker and Express trains between Guntur–Dhone-Guntur with effect from Wednesday.

A communiqué from the SCR office on Monday stated that train no 22701 / 22702 Visakhapatnam–Vijayawada–Visakhapatnam, a Double Decker, would restart running with effect from Wednesday.

The Double Decker Express from Visakhapatnam would start at 5.25 am and arrive at Vijayawada at 11.10 am. And in return journey, the Double Decker Express will start at Vijayawada at 5.30 pm

and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 10.55 pm.

These trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem and Eluru in both the directions.

Likewise, the train No 17228 Guntur–Dhone Express will also start running with effect from Wednesday. This Express train will start at Guntur at 1 pm and arrive at Dhone at 9.15 pm.

This train will stop at Perecherla, Phirangipuram, Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Diguvametta, Nandyal, Panyam, Krishnama Kona, B Cement Nagar, Betamcherla, Rangapuram and Malkapuram stations. The Express train No 17227 Dhone-Guntur will start running with effect from Wednesday.

The Express train will start at Dhone at 6.30 am and arrive at Guntur at 2 pm.

This train will stop Malkapuram, Rangapuram, Betamcherla, B Cement Nagar, Krishnama Kona, Panyam, Nandyal, Gazulapalli, Diguvametta, Giddalur, Jaggambhotla Krishnapuram, Cumbum, Markapur Road, Donakonda, Kurichedu, Vinukonda and Narasaraopet stations.