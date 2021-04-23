Dr Parthasarathi appointed national secretary, BJP OBC Morcha

Vijayawada: BJP former State vice president Dr Parthasarathi has been appointed as the National Secretary, BJP OBC Morcha on Friday.

This announcement was made on Friday by the Central BJP National Working Committee of the BJP OBC Morcha in New Delhi. This decision was made by giving equal importance to all States of the country.

Dr Parthasarathi earlier contested the Parliament election in 2019 as the BJP candidate for the Kurnool Parliamentary constituency. Recently, in the Tirupati bypoll, he worked as the Tirupati Assembly in-charge. Presently, he is a media panelist of the AP BJP.

Dr. Parthasarathi is a dentist by profession and manages a country-wide chain of dental clinics in the name of "Partha Dental". He conveyed deep gratitude to BJP national president JP Naddaji and other BJP leaders Dr K Laxman, Somu Veeraju, Muralidharan and others.