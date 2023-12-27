Dr Ramalinga Swamy bags NTR Rangasthalam award

Vijayawada: Dr Migada Ramalinga Swamyhas been selected for the award of NTR Rangasthala Puraskaram for the year 2022 which carries a citation and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. The award was instituted in 1998.

Dr Swamy was born at Rajam in Srikakulam district. Since childhood he enacted the roles of Abhimanyudu, Naradudu, Balakrishnudu and others.

He studied Bhasha Praveena in Vizianagaram Maharaja Sanskrit College in 1975 and played harmonium for legendary actors like Pisapati Narasimha Rao, Burra Subrahmanya Sastri, Shanmukha Anjaneya Raju, Sampath Lakshmana Rao, DV Subba Rao and others. He secured college first in Bhasha Praveena and first rank in MA (Telugu) in Andhra University. Later, he did M.Phil and Ph. D in 1993 on Pandavodyoga Vijayam of Tirupati Venkata Kavulu. He joined Bullaiah College as Telugu lecturer in 1985 and retired as principal of Government degree college at Amudala Valasa in 2013.

Dr Swamy formed Sri Meera Kala Jyotsna Nataka Samajam in 1982 and staged a number of plays written by him like Sri Kalahastiswara Mahatmyam, Aswatthama, Gunanidhi, Kuntikarana, Yamunacharya, Uttara Ramayanam, Bhakta Prahlada and others both in the country and abroad. He enacted the roles of Harischandra, Nakshatraka, Srirama and Anjaneya and others.

Kakinada Youngmen’s Happy Club: The state government instituted a new award from this year which would be presented to Nataka Samajam or Nataka Parishad. The awrad carries bust size statuette of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy, shield and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Youngmen’s Happy Club of Kakinada has been selected for the DR YSR Rangasthala Puraskaram this year.

Youngmen’s Happy Club has been in the forefront to conduct various cultural and literary programmes. The legendary actors like SV Ranga Rao, Anjali Devi, Relangi Venkatramaiah, Suryakantam acted in various plays in the club. Noted music director Adinarayana Rao also stared his music career in this club.

It may be recalled that tecently the Club felicitated the 96-year-old C Krishnaveni, the film actress and producer of yesteryear.