EESL to extend help in housing projects of AP

Vijayawada: The major initiative of the government of Andhra Pradesh to provide eco-friendly and energy-efficient affordable houses to 30 lakh beneficiaries under 'Navaratnalu- PedalandarikiIllu' programme is attracting huge response from various national and international agencies.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL, GoI) is showing interest to install energy efficient appliances in all 30 lakh houses, which could be a major development in the weaker section housing programme. EESL chairman Rajeev Sarma along with vice-chairman Saurabh Kumar met principal secretary for housing department Ajay Jain to discuss the proposed project. The State may become role model to the country if the two projects (Bureau of Energy Efficiency and EESL) are implemented successfully.

Rajeev Sharma further added that Andhra Pradesh is the one and only State in India which is taking steps to provide modern housing to poor with world's latest energy efficient technologies keeping in view of the climatic conditions in the State and to provide a safe, decent and best living environment to beneficiaries.

Besides, for the first time in India, the Energy Conservation Building Code for Residential Buildings (ECBC-R) is being implemented in AP's housing programme, which is also one of the unique features in this programme.

Executive vice-chairman Saurabh Kumar said that the EESL is holding discussions with State government about supply of energy efficient appliances to 30 lakh houses. He said that EESL has introduced the super-efficient fans based on the latest technologies which are highly qualitative, reliable and saves substantial energy compared to conventional fans which will help to enhance the quality of life.

The EESL is implementing energy efficiency programmes across the country in various sectors such as LED street lighting, E-mobility,agriculture demand side management, building energy and renewable energy etc. He also said that a final report on impact of usage of highly qualitative BEE Star rated appliances including super-efficient fans will be submitted to Housing and Energy dept soon.

Ajay Jain who has presented a comprehensive report on 'Navaratnalu- PedalandarikiIllu' programme to EESL said that building an eco-friendly and energy efficient houses was the utmost priority for State government. Keeping in view of hot temperatures prevailed in the State irrespective of the seasonal changes, it is proposed to design the houses in manner to reduce the temperature for thermal comfort and to reduce the energy consumption by proper utilization of day light.