Eluru: Central team collects damaged crop samples
Highlights
Eluru : A Central team represented by FCI official Basant Kumar along with district agriculture officer Dr Y Ramakrishna collected samples of discoloured and drenched grains of various crops due to Cyclone Michaung at various places in Eluru district on Friday.
The team visited Kothuru village of Pedapadu mandal and interacted with farmers. They said the samples will be collected from all mandals before sent for testing. Depending on the result of the test, farmers will be provided the chance to sell their produce at a reasonable price.
