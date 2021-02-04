Eluru DIG KV Mohan Rao assures free & fair panchayat elections on February 9

Vijayawada: Eluru Range DIG KV Mohan Rao said police will ensure free and fair panchayat elections in Krishna, East and West Godavari districts.

Mohan Rao along with Krishna district Superintendent of Police MV Ravindranath Babu visited the sensitive and hyper sensitive villages under Mylavaram and G Konduru mandals of Krishna district on Wednesday.

He said police is taking measures to maintain peace to ensure free and fair panchayat polls in Vijayawada revenue division to be held on February 9. He participated in the flag march in Kavuluru village of G Konduru mandal.

Speaking to the local villagers, the DIG Mohan Kumar said the police will give adequate protection and would maintain law and order for the peaceful conduct of elections. He said the voters can exercise their franchise and use their voting right.

The DIG and SP visited Pondugala, Pulluru and other villages in Mylavaram mandal and inspected the police stations and other polling centres. He also spoke to the local mandal development officers, tahsildars and other revenue staff and enquired about the polling arrangements. He also enquired the previous history of polls in these villages, why these villages were declared as sensitive and hyper sensitive.

The DIG asked the police personnel to be on high alert and prevent any untoward incident during the panchayat elections. He suggested them to step up vigil in the hyper sensitive areas and create peaceful atmosphere for the elections.

Referring to bind over cases, DIG said 6500 bind over cases were booked against the persons, who may create problems during the elections.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said bind over cases were booked against 2,000 persons in Krishna district and police would step up vigil in the sensitive and hyper sensitive villages.