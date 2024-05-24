  • Menu
Eluru: Free medical camp held for children

Doctors examining children at medical camp in Eluru on Thursday
Eluru: A free medical camp under the auspices of 3F Swabhiman Foundation and ASRAM hospital was organised to mark the birthday of Baba Ananta Murthiji...

Eluru: A free medical camp under the auspices of 3F Swabhiman Foundation and ASRAM hospital was organised to mark the birthday of Baba Ananta Murthiji to benefit the children of the foundation’s Ashram here on Thursday.

According to a press release of 3F Industries, as many as 50 students were tested for general, eye, and skin problems and medicines were distributed free of cost.

Dermatologist Dr Y Ravisankar, general physician Dr Aditya, and ophthalmologist Dr Y Ramya, pediatrician Dr Lakshminarayana, ASRAM hospital coordinator Dhanishta, 3F industries director Om Prakash Goenka, GM-HR V Srinivas, and others were present.

