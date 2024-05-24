Live
- Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, History and Rituals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
Just In
Eluru: Free medical camp held for children
Highlights
Eluru: A free medical camp under the auspices of 3F Swabhiman Foundation and ASRAM hospital was organised to mark the birthday of Baba Ananta Murthiji...
Eluru: A free medical camp under the auspices of 3F Swabhiman Foundation and ASRAM hospital was organised to mark the birthday of Baba Ananta Murthiji to benefit the children of the foundation’s Ashram here on Thursday.
According to a press release of 3F Industries, as many as 50 students were tested for general, eye, and skin problems and medicines were distributed free of cost.
Dermatologist Dr Y Ravisankar, general physician Dr Aditya, and ophthalmologist Dr Y Ramya, pediatrician Dr Lakshminarayana, ASRAM hospital coordinator Dhanishta, 3F industries director Om Prakash Goenka, GM-HR V Srinivas, and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS