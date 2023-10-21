Eluru: Officials told to expedite development works

Eluru : MP and chairman of District Development and Coordination Monitoring Committee (DISHA) Kotagiri Sridhar directed the officials to expedite development works in the district. He presided over the DISHA meeting at the Collectorate on Friday.

He reviewed a meeting along with Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes with the officials. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to concentrate on completing works sanctioned with MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) funds. He told the officials to avail all the funds sanctioned under the MPLADS for development works.

Under Gorumudda scheme, tasty nutritious food is being provided with Rs 45.76 crore to 1, 34, 925 students of 1,809 government schools in the district. Development works pertaining to second phase Nadu-Nedu will be completed in 1, 453 schools by December-end, he said.

When Kaikaluru MLA D Nageswararao raised the issue of vacant teacher posts in various schools in his constituency, the MP ordered the officials to solve the issue by October-end. He also instructed the officials to ensure supply of irrigation water to tail-end lands of the canal on a war-footing in Kaikaluru constituency.

The MP also reviewed development in five adopted villages under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. Krishna and Eluru ZP CEOs Joshi Bose and Ravikumar, officials of various departments were present.