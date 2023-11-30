Eluru: Officials told to maintain record for changes in voter list

Eluru : Electoral Roll observer and member secretary of AP Pollution Control Board B Sridhar along with In-charge collector B Lavanyaveni convened a review meeting on voter list revision at Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar directed EROs and AEROs to maintain record for changes made to the voter list and said that they should keep ready records for all changes entertained in the list.

Officials should ensure that not even small mistakes take place in doing so. The final voter list should be perfect and in strict conformity with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. He enquired about the steps taken in this regard so far in the district. He gave instructions to them on the modalities to be followed in future.

All BLOs should make their presence in their respective polling stations during the special voter registration drive scheduled on December 2 and 3. Emphasis should be registration of youth as new voters, he said.

Stating that the voter list revision is going on satisfactorily in Eluru district, the observer appreciated Collector, EROs, AEROs and other officials. Nuzvid sub-collector Adarsh Rajendran, EROs ZP CEO KSS Subbarao, Eluru RDO Khajavali, KRCC special deputy collector GVV Satyanarayana, Jangareddigudem RDO K Addaiah, Polavaram project RMC special deputy collector K Geetanjali, district revenue officer M Venkateswarlu, AEROs of the constituencies, special AEROs were present.