Eluru: Officials warned over ignoring priority buildings

Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh warned officials of various departments about ignoring the construction of priority buildings.

At a review meeting at Collectorate here on Wednesday, he said that delay in completing the priority buildings will not be tolerated. There has been little progress in construction of buildings like village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and wellness centres.

The officials concerned should ensure that the construction of the buildings should be completed by November-end. He warned executive engineers of Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare departments to be prepared for the consequences, if they continue to lag behind in meeting the schedule.

Referring to resurvey works, the collector asked the officials to complete resurvey within stipulated time and also finish stone planting works at the earliest.

He asked the officials to complete the works sanctioned during the Gadapa Gadapaku programme. Deliveries in government hospitals should be registered under YSR Arogyasri scheme, he said.

Joint Collector Lavanyaveni, ITDA PO Surya Teja, Nuzvid sub-collector Adarsh Rajendran, trainee collector Sri Puja, DRO M Venkateswarlu, DPO Srinivas Viswanth, RDO Khajavali, officials of various departments were present.