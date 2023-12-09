Eluru: Paddy purchase for kharif to continue till March

Eluru : Civil Supplies Commissioner H Arun Kumar along with officials monitored paddy purchase at Kokkirapadu and Vatluru Rythu Bharosa Kendras in Pedapadu mandal after visiting the damaged crop at Seetharampuram on Friday and interacted with farmers and enquired about their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the government will purchase paddy for kharif season up to March and farmers need not worry in this regard.

He said the government’s motto is to ensure farmers do not suffer any loss because of cyclones. Keeping in mind past experiences, the government started paddy purchase from November itself during the current season.

Though they have set a target of 37 lakh metric tonnes of paddy purchase this kharif, they are prepared to purchase paddy without any limit.

During the past two days alone, they had purchased 1.1 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across the state, he informed.

The government will provide remunerative prices for paddy through Rytu Bharosa Kendras. The millers not to trouble the farmers on the pretext of moisture content in the paddy, Arun Kumar said.

He also visited Ammapalem and Pedakadimi villages of Pedavegi mandal to inspect crops affected by Cyclone Michaung. He was accompanied by Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, Agriculture Advisory Council chairman V Venkateswara Rao, Eluru RDO Khajavali, district rice millers association president A Satish Chowdhary and others.