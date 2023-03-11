Employees stage protest in support of demands

Employees led by the AP JAC Amaravati staged protest at panchayat raj engineer-in-chief office here on Friday demanding fulfilment of their demands. Speaking on the occasion, JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that employees in all the 26 districts are unhappy over the attitude of the state government, and they are not believing the assurances by the government.





He said that even though the state leadership was trying to pacify, the employees are not convinced and were revolting against the JAC leaders. "The government is in a situation where it is unable to pay even the salaries. If we retreat in this a situation, we can't expect it to pay the arrears," he remarked.





He said as per the schedule the employees will stage protests at all government offices till March 20. He said from March 21 to April 5, 'work to rule' will be observed. Venkateswarlu demanded complete implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) pay scale agreements and payment of wages on first day of every month. He said that there was no clarity on CPS abolition from the state government.





Venkateswarlu said it was suggested in the state executive meeting that movement should be continued and even intensified if necessary. The JAC leaders demanded payment of their dues before the end of this month. The JAC leaders said that if the government fails to solve their demands, the JAC executive meeting will be convened on April 5 to take a decision on further course of action.



