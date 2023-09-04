Energy efficiency appliances for Jagananna colonie

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary of AP Housing Department Ajay Jain said the State government is committed to provide top-notch power infrastructure to YSR Jagananna colonies. He said access to modern energy appliances is useful for conservation of energy.

Ajay Jain participated in a webinar organised with Energy Efficiency Services Limited CEO Vishal Kapoor and other officials and explained the progress of Jagananna colonies. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Jain said the strategic step is expected to result in substantial energy savings, estimated at 734 units per house annually, and a total of 1145 million units yearly across 15.6 lakh houses in phase-1 of the Jagananna Colonies scheme. He said energy-efficient BLDC fans are set up to reduce consumption by 50 percent, LED tube lights and LED bulbs by 60 percent compared to conventional appliances.

The Special CS said the beneficiaries choosing these electrical appliances voluntarily (not mandatory) will enjoy a package comprising 4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights, and 2 Energy Efficiency fans at prices below market rates.

Aja Jain said the government’s substantial investment of approximately Rs 7,630 crore in the current fiscal year for Jagananna colonies underscores its dedication to providing quality housing and social infrastructure.

CEO, EESL Vishal Kapoor emphasised the Union government’s strong commitment to promoting energy efficiency in housing and building sectors. Key initiatives like energy conservation building codes highlight the government’s proactive approach.

Earlier, the state government signed a MoU with the Union government on supply of energy efficient appliances to Jagananna Colonies.