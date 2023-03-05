'Everyone should act as per Constitution'

Vijayawada: 4th Additional Senior Civil Judge P Raja Ram said no one is above the law and everyone is bound by the Constitution and Indian Penal Code (IPC). SRR & CVR Government Degree College NSS unit conducted an awareness programme on legal services at the college campus in Vijayawada on Saturday. While attending the programme, Raja Ram explained several Acts to the students.

The Judge stated that in view of changes in human beings' thinking, the Acts like DISHA and Nirbhaya have been coming and added that everyone should live happily subject to some limitations, he added. SRR & CVR Government Degree College in-charge Principal Dr R Kamaeswari said that students should be aware of all problems in society and various Acts. Panel advocate P Ramu, NSS programme officers Dr G Nagarjuna, Dr K Ramesh, lecturers Dr M Malyadri, Dr PRG Nallapu Reddy and others were present.