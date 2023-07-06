Expedite housing construction, Collector Dilli Rao tells officials

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao directed the officials concerned to expedite the construction of houses. He also insisted that authorities must supervise the construction activity at field level.

He held a teleconference on Housing, Gram/Ward Sachivalayam, Nadu-Nedu, Spandana petitions, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, YSR Bheema and other government schemes from his camp office on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector asked the officials to complete the houses by coordinating with each another. They should conduct meetings often with the field staff. He said that officials concerned should show weekly progress in the housing construction. If anyone neglects in this regard, stringent action will be taken against them, he warned.

Collector Dilli Rao enquired Vijayawada Sub-Collector, RDOs and Municipal Commissioners about the progress report in their respective jurisdictions. He directed all the officials to monitor Jagananna Suraksha camps every day.

Further, he stated that he had reviewed Spandana petitions and directed them to resolve all problems on the spot. Every mandal officer should take steps to satisfy petitioners, he suggested.