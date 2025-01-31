Eye test must every six months for vehicle drivers: DTC

Vijayawada: Deputy transport commissioner (DTC) A Mohan suggested that the drivers undergo eye tests every six months without fail to detect the eye problems and to check road accidents. He said the drivers face the risk of road accidents due to poor eyesight.

The DTC inaugurated the medical camp for the drivers at the office of the deputy transport commissioner on Thursday. Speaking at the camp, the DTC said the passengers can safely reach the destination if the drivers are healthy and asked the drivers to take care of their health. He suggested that the drivers not to drive vehicles when they are sick and unhealthy.

Mohan said some drivers are facing the risk of accidents for recklessly driving vehicles in spite of losing the visibility and defects in their eyes. He suggested them to wear spectacles and check up their eyes regularly. He said overspeed and drunken driving lead to the mishaps.

More than 300 drivers attended the free medical camp arranged at the office of the DTC. He thanked the Varun Health medical team for organising the camp.

Regional transport officer R Praveen, motor vehicle inspectors PV Ramana, Y Nageswara Rao, Mohammed Ali, AO Abdul Sattar, AP Transport Employees Association zonal president M Rajababu and other officials and staff attended the medical camp.