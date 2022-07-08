FAPCCI offers online course for food processing entrepreneurs

Vijayawada (NTR District): Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a 10-day online certificate course on Entrepreneurship Development programme in Food Processing, which will commence from July 14 (from 2 pm to 5 pm), programme coordinator SK Sahabuddin informed.

He said in a statement here on Thursday that the food processing industry is a sunrise sector that is serving as a vital link between agriculture and industrial segments of the economy. It is a potential source for driving the rural economy as it brings about the synergy between consumer industry and agriculture.

This sector has a wide variety of opportunities for setting up manufacturing and service enterprises, especially MSME sector. The training programme is designed to give more in-depth knowledge to aspiring entrepreneurs who would like to enter in the food processing sector, he said.

The participants gain insightful knowledge about how to proceed with their future business plans in the right direction and live interaction with the experts.

Domain experts from the bank, MSME division, chartered accountants, legal experts, marketing professionals and the Government officials will address and share their valuable input and real-life experiences with the trainees.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, academicians and students may join the programme which would cover the topics including methods of identifying the market, methods of procurement of raw materials, project report preparation, financing loans from a bank, packaging and branding, legal aspects, FSSAI license & registration system, food processing technologies and services, export opportunities, schemes and policies, risk management.

Assessment and certification will be undertaken by the FAPCCI post session. The interested may contact for more details SK Sahabuddin on 80085759624 / Email: [email protected] or S Jeevan on 9182927627 [email protected]