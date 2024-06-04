Fate of Kodali, Jogi and others to be known today

Vijayawada: All set for the counting of votes for seven Assembly segments and Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency at Krishna University in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Senior leader Kodali Nani and two-time MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, former minister Kollu Ravindra have contested the polls. Kodali Venkateswara Rao alias Nani has contested fifth time from Gudivada segment as the YSRCP candidate. The TDP has fielded Venigandla Ramu, an NRI from the USA. Kodali Nani won four times in a row and contested fifth time from Gudivada.

YSRCP leader and sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi has contested from Gannavaram third time in the 2024 elections. He defected from TDP to YSRCP. The TDP has fielded Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, a businessman. The two leaders have made vigorous campaigns and a close contest is expected in Gannavaram.

In the Machilipatnam Assembly segment, former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra has an edge over his rival and YSRCP candidate Perni Kittu, who has contested for the first time. He is the son of sitting MLA Perni Nani.

Senior politician and former deputy speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad contested on behalf of Jana Sena in Avanigadda. He has better winning chances compared to his rival Simhadri Ramesh of YSRCP. Ramesh is the sitting MLA from Avanigadda.

In Pamarru, the sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate K Anil Kumar has contested again. The TDP has fielded Varla Kumar Raja, who is the son of senior TDP leader Varla Ramaiah.

TDP candidate Kagita Venkata Prasad has contested in Pedana assembly segment. The YSRCP has fielded Uppla Ramu.

In Penamaluru, the TDP candidate Bode Prasad has an edge over his rival Jogi Ramesh, MLA of Pedana segment and housing minister.

Machilipatnam sitting MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri has contested on behalf of Jana Sena from Machilipatnam Lok Sabha constituency. The YSRCP has fielded Simhadri Chandrasekhar. All eyes are on the counting of votes in Krishna district. The candidates and party cadre had waited many weeks for the poll results.