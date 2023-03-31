  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Fire breaks out at Venugopala Swamy temple in Tanuku

Fire breaks out at Venugopala Swamy temple in Tanuku
x
Highlights

A makeshift tent with palm leave roof catches fire while fireworks were going on during Sri Rama Navami festivities

Vijayawada: Fire broke out in Sri Venugopala Swamy temple located at Duvva village of Tanuku mandal in West Godavari district on Thursday during Sri Rama Navami celebrations. Bursting of crackers is suspected to be the reason for the mishap. Luckily, no one was hurt in the mishap and fire tenders put out the fire preventing them from spreading to nearby places. As part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations, the organisers arranged a makeshift tent and covered it with dried palm leaves. Due to bursting of crackers, sparks fell on the makeshift tent and it immediately caught fire.


The devotees present in the temple ran for cover. Within no time, the fire engulfed the temple and the makeshift tent gutted. The fire tenders rushed to the temple and brought the flames under control. The villagers were disappointed with the unexpected fire that destroyed the tent and festive mood.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X