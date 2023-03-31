Fire breaks out at Venugopala Swamy temple in Tanuku

Fire broke out in Sri Venugopala Swamy temple located at Duvva village of Tanuku mandal in West Godavari district on Thursday during Sri Rama Navami celebrations. Bursting of crackers is suspected to be the reason for the mishap. Luckily, no one was hurt in the mishap and fire tenders put out the fire preventing them from spreading to nearby places. As part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations, the organisers arranged a makeshift tent and covered it with dried palm leaves. Due to bursting of crackers, sparks fell on the makeshift tent and it immediately caught fire.





The devotees present in the temple ran for cover. Within no time, the fire engulfed the temple and the makeshift tent gutted. The fire tenders rushed to the temple and brought the flames under control. The villagers were disappointed with the unexpected fire that destroyed the tent and festive mood.



