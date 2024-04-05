First phase of randomisation of polling staff completed

Eluru: The first phase of the randomisation process of polling staff using the software developed by the NIC was organised virtually at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Staff was selected for the purpose of training constituency-wise as part of the assignment of duties to PO, APO, and OPOs in the first randomisation for the conduct of elections.

A total of 11,798 staff from 1,750 polling centres within the respective assembly constituencies of the district was allocated through the first round of randomisation.

There are 2,150 presiding officers, 2,150 assistant presiding officers and 7,498 other polling officers. Each team has one PO, one APO and other polling officers. As per the guidelines of the Election Commission, 25 per cent additional staff allocation process has been undertaken.

Speaking at the meeting, district election officer and district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the first round of randomisation of the staff performing duties in the general elections has been completed.

District Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, NIC Officer Sharma, District Education Officer C Abraham, Eluru RDO NSK Khajavali, ZP CEO K Subbarao, Pollution Control Board EE Venkateswara Rao, Collectorate AO K Kashi Visveswara Rao and others participated.