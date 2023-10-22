Live
Four more judges of AP High Court sworn-in
Four additional judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court were sworn-in here on Saturday.
Vijayawada: Four additional judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court were sworn-in here on Saturday. Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered oath of office to the new judges Kiranmayi Mandava alias Kiranmayi Kanaparti, Harinath Nunepalli, Sumati Jagadam and Nyapati Vijay at Tummalapallivari Kshetraiah Kalakshetram here.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the swearing in ceremony of the judges and handed over bouquets and congratulated them. Chief Justice of the High Court Dheeraj Singh Thakur, home minister T Vanita, water resources minister A Rambabu, municipal administration minister A Suresh, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, several judges of the High Court, senior lawyers, MLCs, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and V Srinivas attended the programme.