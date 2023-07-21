Ganesh Idols will cost be costlier in Andhra Pradesh this year

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of Ganesh idols ranging from one feet to 20 feet are being made for the upcoming auspicious Vinayaka Chavithi fete, the most favourite festival of the Hindus. Artisans have been involved in making various forms of the Ganesh idols for the past three months.



Most of the idols are being moulded by using the material of plaster of paris, coir and wood substances. Usually, these idols are made attractive after dyeing them with various colorants at the final stage. Around five hundred families in both Krishna and NTR district are engrossed in these idol making activities.

They all commenced the activity in the May month, before five to six months to the festival. According to the information, this year the artisans are preparing around 6,000 idols in both districts. On the other hand, the artisans also are also getting a huge number of advance bookings.



If this continues, they would make another 2000 idols. Besides, some of the artisans are also receiving orders for making clay idols which consist of hay and natural dyes.

Owing to the massive increase in the rates of plaster of paris, colors substances which are key for the idol makings and hiking in the transport costs shall make the idols rates much costlier this year compared to the last year.

The artisans are expecting to increase 20 percent additional rates on each idol. Generally, small to medium size idols are sold at between Rs 3000 to 5,000 and medium to big size idols are sold from Rs 11,000 to 50,000. A maximum cost of Rs over 50,000 is charged for the biggest idols which are made in the both districts excluding transport charges. This year the rates could see a hike of about 30%.

One of the artisan Ambati Surya of Valandapalem in Machilipatnam of Krishna District said that they were in the field of idol making for the past 70 years. He and his forefathers were choosing this profession as a means of earnings as well as with devotion. He said that they employed some workers in moulding works and segregation of coconut coir works and idol paintings.

He said this year the rates will be slightly higher than last

year. He said a 3 feet idol will be sold at a cost of around 3000 to 4000, 10 feet idol is likely to be sold at around 35,000.