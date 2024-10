GMC commissioner visits BMC

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Puli Srinivasulu visited Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday to study property tax, drinking water supply, solid waste management and public grievances.

Municipal corporation commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil appointed special officers to explain about various departments in the municipal corporation to Puli Srinivasulu-- Command Control room, water filtration points, distribution system, drinking water supply and charges. He examined the water treatment plant.