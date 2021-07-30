Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan intracts with PM Modi on National Education Policy 2020

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan participated in 'Celebrating one year of National Education Policy 2020' programme chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Addressing the Governors, Chief Ministers, State Education Ministers who participated in the programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 in the country has become a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of India's Independence as it plays a major role in fulfilling aspirations of the youth of the country and in building a new India.

The Prime Minister said that the New Education Policy will help development of States as it is modern and future ready and it is a big moment in the history of education in the country. He said the New Education Policy has been received well by the youth and they are eager to adapt to the change.

PM Narendra Modi said students have adopted the on-line education during Covid-19 pandemic with ease and became part of the digital learning process. The PM said NEP 2020 is future-oriented and with AI driven economy will bring digital revolution in education in the country.

The Prime Minister said the subject of learning the sign language, which is close to his heart has been introduced as a language of study which will benefit three lakh children in the country.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy, chairman of AP State Council of High Education, Dr. Pola Bhaskar, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, also attended the programme organised by the Union Ministry of Education.