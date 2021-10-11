Governor, HC judges give warm farewell to Chief Justice Arup Goswami

Vijayawada/Nelapadu: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has given a warm farewell to Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami who has been transferred as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court.

Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami along with his wife Nilakshi Goswami called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, on a courtesy visit, on the eve of his transfer.

The Governor and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan hosted a high tea in the honour of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and his wife Nilakshi Goswami.

The Governor felicitated Chief Justice Arup Goswami with a memento and shawl and lauded his services as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court and wished that Justice Goswami reach higher positions in the judiciary in the country.

Earlier, on their arrival at Raj Bhavan, Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and his wife Nilakshi Goswami were welcomed by RP Sisodia, Spl. Chief Secretary to Governor.

Another function was held at the High Court on Sunday to felicitate Justice Goswami. Speaking on the occasion, addressing the legal fraternity on the occasion, the Chief Justice said that legal profession was a complicated profession full of challenges. He advised the young advocates to work hard since there is no substitute to it.

The judiciary served justice virtually in spite of the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Chief Justice thanked his colleagues, advocates and all the others working in the judiciary for their cooperation.

Justice Goswami stressed on the need to bring awareness on the legal system among people and to improve legal literacy in the country.

Advocate General S Sriram lauded the services rendered by the Chief Justice during the the last eight months. The Chief Justice guided the legal fraternity, the government and the government officials on many counts, he said.

AP High Court Bar Association president K Janakirami Reddy, Bar Council of AP chairman Ganta Rama Rao, judges, additional advocate generals registrars, public prosecutors, Bar Council members and advocates were present.