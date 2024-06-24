  • Menu
Grievance redressal by GMC today

Grievance redressal by GMC today
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation is conducting the public grievance redressal system on Monday at the GMC office at 10 am in Guntur.

The GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the grievances and solve the problems.

GMC deputy commissioners and all the department heads will participate in the programme and they will take steps to solve the problems.

The people may submit their grievances relating to the GMC engineering, town planning, sanitation, drinking water supply, and public health department.

