Guntur: Arrangements reviewed for Guv’s visit today

District collector M Venugopal Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s scheduled visit to Lalpuram here on Friday.
Guntur : District collector M Venugopal Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s scheduled visit to Lalpuram here on Friday. The will participate in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme and inaugurate the campaign vehicle on the Central government schemes. He will address the meeting.
Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to make arrangements in a big way. Joint collector G Rajakumari, Guntur revenue divisional officer P Srikhar, tahsildar Sambasiva Rao participated.
