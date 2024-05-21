Live
Collector calls for a book on Anantapur’s cultural heritage
Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has called upon the departments of Tourism, Archaeology and Intact to work together to bring out a comprehensive book on arcaheological, historical and heritage structures for tourists to have information at a glance and also to pass on the information and knowledge to future generations.
Addressing a meeting with the stakeholder departments at his chambers here on Monday, Collector Vinod called upon archaeology department and the members of Intact having a hold on the subject to do a research on the archaeological wealth and on heritage buildings apart from historical places, temples of architectural beauty to pool up information and bring out a book for posterity so that young and future generations will have an exposure on the rich cultural heritage of the district.
Assistant Collector B Vinuthna, Archaeology AD Dr V Rajitha, technical assistant Mahendra Naidu and Intact co-convenor Chandrahas Reddy and life member Dr Ramesh Narayana participated.