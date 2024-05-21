  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Collector calls for a book on Anantapur’s cultural heritage

Collector calls for a book on Anantapur’s cultural heritage
x
Highlights

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has called upon the departments of Tourism, Archaeology and Intact to work together to bring out a comprehensive book on arcaheological, historical and heritage structures for tourists to have information at a glance and also to pass on the information and knowledge to future generations.

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has called upon the departments of Tourism, Archaeology and Intact to work together to bring out a comprehensive book on arcaheological, historical and heritage structures for tourists to have information at a glance and also to pass on the information and knowledge to future generations.

Addressing a meeting with the stakeholder departments at his chambers here on Monday, Collector Vinod called upon archaeology department and the members of Intact having a hold on the subject to do a research on the archaeological wealth and on heritage buildings apart from historical places, temples of architectural beauty to pool up information and bring out a book for posterity so that young and future generations will have an exposure on the rich cultural heritage of the district.

Assistant Collector B Vinuthna, Archaeology AD Dr V Rajitha, technical assistant Mahendra Naidu and Intact co-convenor Chandrahas Reddy and life member Dr Ramesh Narayana participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X