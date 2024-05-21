Anam hopes to break Mekapati’s strong hold on Atmakur

Nellore: Political scenario in Atmakur constituency took an interesting twist with TDP nominee Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who appeared to on the verge of defeat in the beginning, suddenly secured upper hand over his political YSRCP rival Atmakur sitting MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy in the just concluded elections.

This sudden positive development happened after former TDP Atmakur MLA and powerful leader in Kamma community Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu, former Udayagiri MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Khambam Vijayarami Reddy and several leaders from Reddy community whole heartedly supported Anam, following an appeal by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu during his recent Prajagalam meeting in the district.

Former Udayagiri YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, who has a strong hold in Marripadu mandal, which is native of Mekapati family for several years when it was in Udayagiri constituency, extending support became a major advantage to the TDP MLA candidate.

Though Marripadu merged in Atmakur Assembly segment during reorganisation of constituencies during 2009 elections, Chandrasekhar Reddy continues to have the grip among people.

Another major setback to YSRCP is TDP successfully preventing around 4,000 to 5,000 bogus votes from polling allegedly by the ruling party in Marripadu mandal, where the ruling party is lagging in gaining votes, despite it was the proper of 'Mekapati' family (Brahmana Palle) for various reasons.

This is the third time Anam Ramanarayana Reddy contesting from Atmakur Assembly segment. Earlier, he contested twice on Congress banner, while he won in 2009 and defeated in 2014 elections. Now for the third time he is checking his luck on TDP ticket.

Though Ramanarayana Reddy had developed Atmakur constituency when he was the Finance Minister, he was defeated, even loosing deposit by YSRCP nominee late Mekapati Goutham Reddy in 2014 elections. After this, Anam reportedly backed away from politics.

Again, he entered the fray with TDP ticket in 2024 elections, hoping to win with the cooperation of party senior leaders and with the advantage anti-incumbency against the ruling party.