Guntur: Chandi homam performed

Guntur : Courtallam Sri Siddheswari Peetham Guntur branch head Narasimhananda Bharati informed that they are performing Chandi homam every day, on the occasion of Sarannavaratrulu in the peetham for the wellbeing of the people. Similarly, they will perform homam for Goddess Pratyangira Devi on Amavasya, Chandi homam on pournami for the convenience of devotees.

Special pujas were performed to Goddess Durga Devi in the peetham. Goddess Durga Devi attired as Goddess Maha Lakshmi gave darshan to a large number of devotees.