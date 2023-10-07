  • Menu
Guntur: DRM Cup -2023 inaugurated

Guntur : District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said participation in sports is useful to get physical and mental fitness. He, along with Guntur division railway manager Rama Krishna released balloons into the air and inaugurated the DRM Cup -2023 at Nallapadu railway ground here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Venugopal Reddy said the students are neglecting sports and games and fully concentrating on studies to get good jobs and those, who realised the significance of sports, are participating in sports. He appreciated Guntur division railway officials for conducting DRM Cup -2023.

Divisional Railway Manager Rama Krishna said they are conducting the DRM Cup-2023 for five districts in Guntur division in AP, two districts in Telangana. Senior DCM Dinesh Kumar, ADRMs Srinivas, Simon participated in the meeting.

