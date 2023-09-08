Guntur: Inter-State border districts coordination meet held

Guntur : Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy assured that he will extend his cooperation to provide security to the AP-Telangana border in Palnadu district in the backdrop of Telangana Assembly elections to be held soon.

He addressed the inter-state Coordination Committee meeting held in Nalgonda on Thursday in which Nalgonda district SP Apoorva Reddy, Suryapet SP Rajendra Prasad, DSPs, CIs, SIs and other police officers participated.

Speaking on this occasion, Ravishankar Reddy said that steps will be taken to strengthen security at the Telangana border police stations. There is a need to set up check posts. They discussed illegal transport in Krishna river and steps to be taken to check it. He stressed the need to intensify vehicle checking and coordination among the police officials working in the police stations at the border.

The committee meeting decided to take steps to keep an iron leg on the anti-social elements and check the illegal transport of liquor and money.

Sattenapalli DSP Adinarayana, Gurazala DSP Pallapu Raju, police officials were present.