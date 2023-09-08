Live
- Sonia, Amit Shah to address public meetings in city on Sept 17
- Anantapur: All amenities to be provided for residents in Jagananna colonies
- BRS may face rebel trouble in Medak
- Tirupati: Double-decker EV buses to ply in pilgrim city soon
- Hyderabad: Reporting deadline for MBBS students extended till today
- Tirupati: Vinayaka Sagar, a jewel in neck of pilgrim city says TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- City police holds inter-dept meeting for smooth conduct of Ganesh fest
- Visakhapatnam: Complex procedure gives a new lease of life to a child
- Hyderabad welcomes arrival of Krishna with pomp & gaiety
- Hyderabad: City celebrates Janmashtami with zeal & zest
Just In
Guntur: Inter-State border districts coordination meet held
Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy assured that he will extend his cooperation to provide security to the AP-Telangana border in Palnadu district in the backdrop of Telangana Assembly elections to be held soon.
Guntur : Palnadu district SP Ravishankar Reddy assured that he will extend his cooperation to provide security to the AP-Telangana border in Palnadu district in the backdrop of Telangana Assembly elections to be held soon.
He addressed the inter-state Coordination Committee meeting held in Nalgonda on Thursday in which Nalgonda district SP Apoorva Reddy, Suryapet SP Rajendra Prasad, DSPs, CIs, SIs and other police officers participated.
Speaking on this occasion, Ravishankar Reddy said that steps will be taken to strengthen security at the Telangana border police stations. There is a need to set up check posts. They discussed illegal transport in Krishna river and steps to be taken to check it. He stressed the need to intensify vehicle checking and coordination among the police officials working in the police stations at the border.
The committee meeting decided to take steps to keep an iron leg on the anti-social elements and check the illegal transport of liquor and money.
Sattenapalli DSP Adinarayana, Gurazala DSP Pallapu Raju, police officials were present.