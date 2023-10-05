Guntur: Kidnapped baby girl handed over to parents

Guntur : The police handed over an eight-day-old baby girl, who was kidnapped on Tuesday, to her parents at GGH-Guntur on Wednesday in the presence of GGH Superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar.

Based on CCTV camera footage, police identified the kidnapper and traced her at Uppalapadu village near Narasaraopet of Palnadu district on Wednesday. They arrested her.

According to the GGH officials, while the doctors were busy in conducting medical tests on former Minister and TDP senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, a woman kidnapped a baby girl while her mother Roshani was sleeping in the ward and took the infant to Uppalapadu.

The police examined CCTV footage at GGH and bus stand and identified the woman, who kidnapped the baby girl. Following a complaint lodged by the infant’s parents Roshani and Rabbani, the police set up three special teams and traced the girl.

Speaking on this occasion, GGH superintendent Dr Y Kiran Kumar said they will take steps to step up security at the GGH. He said every day 4,000 patients visit the OP of the hospital and added that every patient is accompanied by one attendant. As soon as the baby girl shifted to the GGH, doctors conducted medical tests on her and informed that the health condition of the baby girl is stable.

Guntur district additional SP K Supraja appreciated the police officials for tracing the baby girl. The infant’s father Rabbani thanked the police officials and doctors for tracing and handing over the baby girl within a short time.